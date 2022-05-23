Letter: Voter fraud, by whom, really?

Republicans have consistently complained about election fraud in their desperate attempt to hold on to the ridiculous illusion that Trump won the 2020 election. Now we know where this political fantasy is coming from, as the case of Tracey Kay McKee, a Republican, indicates. She had lied on record to have cast a ballot for her deceased mother, also a registered Republican, and is now convicted to two years of felony probation, fines, and community service. With all due respect for her emotional suffering, she committed the very crime she has accused the Democrats of. I am afraid that those absurd and delusional charges by Republicans of voter fraud result from a hidden self-awareness of their own readiness to commit those very crimes themselves because they cannot accept political reality and demand, in an infantile obsession, that the world circles around them exclusively. Lying and committing crimes are simply part of the Republican toolbox, as the Jan. 6 riot tragically indicates. Maybe they are victims of Trump's mass hypnosis.