Letter: Voter Fraud is Real

Proclaiming that voter fraud doesn't exist doesn't make it so, and flies in the face of historical record. Paper ballots cast in person and counted by hand is the gold standard by which all other methods are measured. It is the hardest method to cheat. Every fraudulent vote is cheating an honest voter. You, the voter, owe it to every other voter to support any measure that makes the vote more secure. The big lie is that those efforts try to keep people from voting. Those telling that lie are the ones who like to be able cheat just a little bit for what they see as a good cause. This hurts us all.