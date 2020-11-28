 Skip to main content
Letter: Voter Fraud
Over the past several weeks, we have heard on a daily basis unsupported claims of voter fraud. Why did this fraud only occur in heavily Democratic areas or swing areas that voted Democratic in swing states? How did those who are alleged to have perpetrated this fraud know in advance precisely how many votes would be needed to swing the election to the candidate of their choice?

If voter fraud exists, its time for those alleging it to provide the evidence. If they do not have the evidence, then accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether your preferred candidate won.

Fred Hirsh

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

