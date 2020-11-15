 Skip to main content
Letter: Voter Fraud?
Has there been voter fraud? The jury is still out on that! But if cheating did take place, how do we react?

Olympians who cheat, take drugs to enhance performance, or participate in other misconduct behavior are disqualified.

Those who cheat on tests or school assignments, may receive a zero or fail a class.

We've even had a president who disqualified himself because of misconduct.

So, if candidates engage in illegal behavior, fraud, or cheating, should they be disqualified?

Doesn't look like it! The truth may not come out, certainly not by the liberal bias press!

There may be evidence of fraud like videos showing voter fraud or residents of graveyards casting votes!

The right to vote is a sacred duty for Americans and elections and candidates should be honorable and honest!

Rebecca Fuchser

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

