Letter: Voter ID
Letter: Voter ID

If I read one more article, op-ed, or letter about how republicans are trying to suppress minority voting by requiring voter ID I'm going to puke.

In 2005 the bipartisan Carter-Baker Commision proposed a uniform system of requiring a photo ID to vote in federal elections. They also warned of vote fraud dangers in widespread absentee voting.

In 46 of 47 countries in Europe today a government issued photo ID is required to vote. Canada requires a photo ID. Mexico requires a photo ID. Yet here in the good ole U. S. of A. our democracy is going to be doomed if only legal votes are counted. So what if I puke. Keep those articles and letters coming folks because your backing a loser.

Brad Adair

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

