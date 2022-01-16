Letter: Voter ID

If I read one more article, op-ed, or letter about how republicans are trying to suppress minority voting by requiring voter ID I'm going to puke.
In 2005 the bipartisan Carter-Baker Commision proposed a uniform system of requiring a photo ID to vote in federal elections. They also warned of vote fraud dangers in widespread absentee voting.
In 46 of 47 countries in Europe today a government issued photo ID is required to vote. Canada requires a photo ID. Mexico requires a photo ID. Yet here in the good ole U. S. of A. our democracy is going to be doomed if only legal votes are counted. So what if I puke. Keep those articles and letters coming folks because your backing a loser.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
