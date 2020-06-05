Letter: Voter integrity

Primary voters in nine states and the District of Columbia embodied voter ability to impact the current challenges facing the United States. In addition to mail-in voting, many faced the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic by waiting in long lines, as well as limitations from curfews imposed on protesters resulting from the police-killing of George Floyd. Hopefully, voters will follow this type of determination in the November 3rd election, reflecting their views on the many local and national problems facing the country.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!