Re: the Sept. 11 letter "Voter memory loss."
The writer wants us to remember “the changes forced on the voters for their own good as defined by the government”. I guess he doesn’t realize that inflation is a worldwide problem, and oil prices are affected by many factors…weather and OPEC cutting production to name two. Joe Biden doesn’t control oil prices.
But I will definitely remember one change that was forced on every woman in this country…the one that takes away the right to make our own reproductive health care choices.
Mary Jordison
Northwest side
