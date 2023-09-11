As we approach another election, the biggest concern should be the constant failure of voters to remember the past. The latest round of commercials from the Biden camp list all of the accomplishments of the last 15 minutes, mainly because everything earlier will provide a different picture. I remember, from a short 30 months ago, that the price of gas for my car was $2.00 per gallon and, thanks to Biden, the price of gas has doubled and driven prices up every month. But now, Biden is claiming that recent inflation has been limited to 3% for the last two weeks. As voters prepare for the future election, please take a little time to remember all of the changes forced on the voters, for their own good as defined by the government.