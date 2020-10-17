 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voter questions
View Comments

Letter: Voter questions

Questions for Voters: How do you answer these questions?

Do you admire people who lie? Do you admire people who call others names? Do you admire people who think only of themselves? Do you admire folks who take no responsibility for mistakes they make? Do you admire people who engage in extramarital affairs? Do you believe our allies across the world should be abandoned? Do you believe scientists should be ignored? Do you think our president should serve more than two terms? Do you think our president should be above the law? Do you believe climate change is a hoax? Do you believe major news services only report fake news? Do you think immigrant children should be separated from their parents? Do you think Social Security/Medicare programs should be eliminated? Do you think payroll taxes should be eliminated? Do you think pre-existing health conditions shouldn't be covered by insurance?

Please vote to protect American values!

Larry Shoffner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News