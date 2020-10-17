Letter: Voter questions

Questions for Voters: How do you answer these questions?
Do you admire people who lie? Do you admire people who call others names? Do you admire people who think only of themselves? Do you admire folks who take no responsibility for mistakes they make? Do you admire people who engage in extramarital affairs? Do you believe our allies across the world should be abandoned? Do you believe scientists should be ignored? Do you think our president should serve more than two terms? Do you think our president should be above the law? Do you believe climate change is a hoax? Do you believe major news services only report fake news? Do you think immigrant children should be separated from their parents? Do you think Social Security/Medicare programs should be eliminated? Do you think payroll taxes should be eliminated? Do you think pre-existing health conditions shouldn't be covered by insurance?
Please vote to protect American values!
Larry Shoffner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
