Letter: Voter Registration Invalidation

I have been voting successfully from New Zealand for 10 years now in local, state and national elections. I changed my registration from Libertarian to Democrat late last year. After the change, my registration was invalidated because there was no response from my Arizona address. As a non-resident voter, I am required to vote under the last address I resided when living in the U.S. But as may be evident, I will NOT be responding to any U.S. mail sent to that address!
The state had plenty of ways to access my current information. Yet they chose to invalidate my voter registration without notice to me. I only found out because I went to the website to check.
I fear that a process has been initiated to systematically invalidate military/overseas voter registrations, by sending mail to their former Arizona addresses and invalidating registrations when no response is received. This is completely wrong and should be illegal.
Christopher Tillman
Midtown
