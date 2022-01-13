 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voter Rights
President Biden seems to have forgotten that voters elected him, and that Democrat voters will be needed to retain a Democrat Presidency. He has misplaced his priorities, seemingly placing “Build Back Better” ahead of voter rights. What the President fails to get is that without voter rights, there’s no hope for his agenda. As has been obvious since he took office and clear to everyone except him, trump and his henchmen intend to subvert the voting process by gerrymandering, implementing voter suppression policies and enacting voter suppression laws, state-by-state, in order to regain and keep nationwide control. If this trumpian movement succeeds, there will be no “Build Back Better,” or climate control, or any of his agenda measures now on life support in Congress. Instead, we will live in an autocracy ruled by a white, largely wealthy minority that wrongly professes to be a democracy.

Jack Graef

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

