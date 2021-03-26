Letter: Voter suppression at it's ugliest.

In the 1984 movie Amadeus there is a scene where Amadeus asks Emperor Joseph II what he thought of his music. Emperor Joseph replied that he enjoyed the music, but there were just too many notes. Radical members of the Republican Party feel the same way about the 2020 election. There were just too many votes. Our state legislature along with many other Republican dominated state legislatures have introduced copious amounts of legislation to correct this. Republicans seem to feel if they can create enough barriers and obstacles they can reduce the numbers voters. Simple theory, make it as difficult as possible for those older but wiser voters who are also not as mobile, then you can dominate the voting process with your loyal radical Republicans, problem solved. You simply can't have all these people voting. Amazing, how the voting system became flawed in 2020, but not in 2016.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.