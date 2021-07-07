 Skip to main content
Letter: voter suppression laws
Letter: voter suppression laws

Something unprecedented is going on all across the country and those of us who cherish democracy--no matter our politics--need to pay attention.

Republican officials in scores of Republican-controlled legislatures are in a frenzy to pass hundreds of laws that restrict access to the polls. In particular, they are targeting college students and people of color. Anyone, in short, deemed likely to vote for Democrats.

The weirdest thing is that these politicians are not responding to demands from their constituents. In fact they are strangely indifferent to what the people who elected them have said they want—jobs, a revived economy, a functioning government. Instead, having lost the election, Republicans seem mad to cling to power at any cost even if it means the destruction of democracy.

And judging by the decision Wednesday of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to uphold Arizona’s own new voter suppression laws, they’re getting away with it.

Ann Shoben

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

