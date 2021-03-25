 Skip to main content
Letter: Voter suppression
Letter: Voter suppression

Voter suppression in AZ is historical, racially motivated and discriminatory. So said the Ninth Circuit Court Of Appeals after recently hearing a voter suppression case (Brnovich vs Democratic National Committee). The 9th stated that AZ has a “long history of race-based voting discrimination,” that AZ voter suppression law is based on “false, race-based claims of ballot collection fraud” and “the degree of racially polarized voting in Arizona” is a factor in voter suppression.

In 2013, parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were rescinded. This ended a requirement that all states with a history of race discrimination (including AZ) had to get clearance from the Federal government before changing voting laws. That reversal has encouraged a plethora of voter suppression laws introduced or passed in our state legislature. Contact your state representatives to voice your concerns about voter suppression and your representatives in Congress to support the “For the People Act” to protect and expand voting rights.

Linda Dugan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

