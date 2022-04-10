Letter: Voter Suppression

This year 49 State Legislatures proposed 440 voter suppressions bills! These bills were in response to lies spread by the losing candidate in the 2020 election in an attempt to cover-up the real reasons for the loss.

In Arizona, where 80% of voters voted early by mail in 2020, the Arizona Legislature made ludicrous attempts to severely restrict mail-in voting and to require all voters to cast ballots in person on a single day. If everyone had to vote in person on Election Day (HB2596), we would need at least 5 times the polling places, poll workers and voting machines as we had in 2020. I can only imagine the lines to get in. Other obvious suppression bills include prohibiting same day registration, and the creation of Voting Centers allowing any voter to vote there rather than in a specific precinct.