Letter: Voter suppression

I find it rather interesting that the Republicans did not have any problems with the way elections were conducted until they lost the 2020 election. Now they want to change the rules by suppressing some votes and using gerrymandering to move even more votes to their favor. And this is even after 60 plus appeals and court cases did not find any voter fraud or irregularities. And I thought we lived in a democratic country.
Joseph Malberg
Northwest side
