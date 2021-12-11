Letter: Voter Suppression

Voter ID is so anti democratic, everyone should be able to participate in an election.
My dog would love to vote for my Candidate.
Signature verification ?
He doesn’t want his paw print collected and verified , it would violate his right to Privacy.
He also doesn’t want to walk to the polls, the pavement and potholes are hard on him. He wants to mail in his ballot.
He believes that because he is a mixed breed that his right to not be discriminated against because of his breeding is being violated.
He wants to be registered in the Eleventh hour of the election without ID and be able to vote for his Master’s candidate. I have educated him well !
But I digress, I have more than one dog who would like to use “Voter Suppression” as a reason to be able to vote for my candidate.
Gotta love being suppressed and not having your vote counted !
Woof, woof !
Rich Barnes
East side
