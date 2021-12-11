 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voter Suppression
View Comments

Letter: Voter Suppression

  • Comments

Voter ID is so anti democratic, everyone should be able to participate in an election.

My dog would love to vote for my Candidate.

Signature verification ?

He doesn’t want his paw print collected and verified , it would violate his right to Privacy.

He also doesn’t want to walk to the polls, the pavement and potholes are hard on him. He wants to mail in his ballot.

He believes that because he is a mixed breed that his right to not be discriminated against because of his breeding is being violated.

He wants to be registered in the Eleventh hour of the election without ID and be able to vote for his Master’s candidate. I have educated him well !

But I digress, I have more than one dog who would like to use “Voter Suppression” as a reason to be able to vote for my candidate.

Gotta love being suppressed and not having your vote counted !

Woof, woof !

Rich Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News