Letter: Voter suppression
Well, it seems like the Republicans can't win elections fair and square and so now they are resorting to cheating. The 2020 National election was fair, transparent, and without fraud as proven by the 60 + cases brought before all the courts in the land-including the supreme court. Because the Republicans lost they now feel it necessary to resort to passing laws aimed at voter suppression and gerrymandering in hopes of turning elections in their favor. I ask you why were they not trying to change voting rules before the last election. Kind of makes you wonder doesn't it. Isn't this unconstitutional? I also discovered that in order to be a loyal Republicans you have to be able to lie as in the case of Rep. Liz Cheney. She seems to be the only one who is willing to repudiate Trump's BIG LIE, that the election was stolen. Wow Republicans, it is my prognostication that you need to start telling the truth or you will continue to loose elections.

Joseph Malberg

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

