Letter: Voters are misguided about their choices. Take care.

I do get confused about people who vote. Electing someone who will work to protect your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, your finances, health, freedoms and rights make voting for your choice beneficial. The freedom to vote freely for your own choice is a Constitutional right. However, a recent Supreme Court statement indicates that even laws passed by Congress may be declared unconstitutional by SCOTUS.

Presidents appoint justices and, theoretically, approved by the Senate in an “impartial manner.” Yet, Amy Coney Barrett was quickly approved, knowingly to protect the Radical Party president. So, did the Senate let us down, or the voters?

An example of a current issue is one WV Democrat who voted no for a stimulus package that would have significantly benefited his constituents more than others. Forty-nine Democrats voted, yea. Instead, their Senator voted with the fifty Radicals, which will cause WV ACA premiums to rise an average of $1,536 per year. So who do these voters blame? The Democrats. Go figure.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

