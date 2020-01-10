Letter: Voters Blinded by Hope
Letter: Voters Blinded by Hope

Re: the Jan. 8 article "Trump's Iran policy maybe impulsive, but we must hope it works."

Several of Mr. Gerson’s recent columns have been highly critical of President Trump, however, his latest scathing piece just ends with hope, typical for this time of the New Year. “Hope” is precisely why Trump landed in the White House and this opinion article reinforces the idea of blind faith in the actions of this President and simply just hope things will turn out ok. Gerson seems to have joined the crowd peering through the fence at Mar-a-logo’s Golf Course, hoping for a chance to relieve Sen. Lindsey Graham at the ball washer. Here's hoping that voter's will face the reality that Trump needs to leave office.

Owen Rentfro

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letters to the Editor

