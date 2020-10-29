Letter: Voters: Boot Trump and His Supports out of Office!!!

Voters Understand: the primary focus of Government is the development of Citizens through Public Education and Health Care; both should be provided at Public Expense; that the very Nature of Human Society involves an Inherent Relatedness, Commonality, and Mutual Dependence with the elimination of the partitioning of Human Society into "interest groups" based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and religion which are destructive to community/individual interests.
Donald Trump's denegation of anyone that disagrees with him and his characterization of information about him in the Press as "fake news" are symptomatic of an intentional effort to undermine the underpinning of our Democracy; Free Speech, and a Free Press. He is a threat to our Constitutionally Protected Freedoms/Nationally Security. He MUST be removed from office
Also, in Supporting Donald Trump, the GOP has ignored the Welfare of our Country so as to maintain their Power and Privileged Positions in Government. They have effectively destroyed themselves as Representatives in Our Constitutional Democracy.
Voters...boot Trump and his Supporters out of Office!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!