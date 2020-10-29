 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voters: Boot Trump and His Supports out of Office!!!
View Comments

Letter: Voters: Boot Trump and His Supports out of Office!!!

Voters Understand: the primary focus of Government is the development of Citizens through Public Education and Health Care; both should be provided at Public Expense; that the very Nature of Human Society involves an Inherent Relatedness, Commonality, and Mutual Dependence with the elimination of the partitioning of Human Society into "interest groups" based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and religion which are destructive to community/individual interests.

Donald Trump's denegation of anyone that disagrees with him and his characterization of information about him in the Press as "fake news" are symptomatic of an intentional effort to undermine the underpinning of our Democracy; Free Speech, and a Free Press. He is a threat to our Constitutionally Protected Freedoms/Nationally Security. He MUST be removed from office

Also, in Supporting Donald Trump, the GOP has ignored the Welfare of our Country so as to maintain their Power and Privileged Positions in Government. They have effectively destroyed themselves as Representatives in Our Constitutional Democracy.

Voters...boot Trump and his Supporters out of Office!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News