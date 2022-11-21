Letter: Voters say democracy over tyranny.

No matter your party affiliation I think a majority of us are grateful the elections are over. It appears we still have a democracy. Prior to the elections, that statement was in doubt. The importance of our vote should never be taken for granted. Recent legislation that has been proposed and some even passed to stifle and diminish our voting rights should be fought vigorously. Of course those Republican candidates who were endorsed by the former president and lost their elections have been called by him as weak and poor candidates. I would hope that this would be a wake up call for future candidates what happens when you sell your soul to the devil. All future candidates should remember the pledge of allegiance. "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands." Not a man or a party.