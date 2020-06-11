Letter: Voting/A Fractured Fairy Tale

The "We" lived in a place they thought was safe and free. After all, their fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers before them had created this place a long long time ago. One day, they were fooled, and a Golden Imposter became their Ruler. The Imposter made many of them feel fearful and all of them feel divided. The Imposter had a quiet and secret Protector, who said the Imposter could do whatever he wanted. The We went to their Servants in the domed shrine on the Hill to seek help. Their Servants all disagreed with each other and said they were too busy to listen. Some wanted to protect the Imposter. Then, the We went to the beautiful Temple to seek justice from the Wizards. The Wizards said that money meant speech and the We didn't need protection from the Imposter. Sad and alone, the We became united when they realized that freedom is up to We, the People.
VOTE
Martha Elliott
Oro Valley
