Letter: Voting Advice Nothing More Than Guise for Relevance
Lately I’ve been wondering how I’ve survived all this time without the voting guidance being eagerly handed out for the upcoming election. Earlier in the year, it was Republican Colin Powell telling us that he was not voting for Donald Trump. How is this even newsworthy? He didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, voted for Obama in both 2008 (not McCain) and 2012 (not Romney). Then we had the great pontificator Jim Kolbe “ride in on his white horse” telling us how he is voting and that we should follow his lead. Like some oracle sent out to educate all of us poor uninformed. We next heard from NBA coach Steve Kerr. I guess with a $25 million contract, a losing season and an ego, he feels he also possesses exceptional political acumen to share. So while it seems we are supposed to feel enlightened for all of this unsolicited advice, the only feeling that comes to mind is annoyance

Diane T Nelson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

