In the weeks leading up to the midterm election, I responded to someone ringing the doorbell. When I opened the door, I saw a pleasant looking elderly lady who started the conversation with a question, are you a registered voter? She followed up with questions about if I was voting by mail or in person, had I reviewed the election material, did I have any questions, and finally did I need to have anything explained. I responded that I was voting in person, had read the material, and had no questions. She then offered me a flyer with a website and number to call if I had any questions. I noticed the back of the flyer was a full-page ad for Mark Kelly. I asked if she represented the Democratic Party or associated PAC. She responded that she was doing this for an unaffiliated PAC. Hmm. Not illegal but, it makes you wonder if this explains how so many recent close elections turned-on last-minute mail in ballots.