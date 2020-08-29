Letter: Voting at Physical Polling Locations

Do you go to Walmart, Costco, or one of the grocery stores on at least a weekly basis? I am confident that most of us do, although most use masks and keep our distance. I you do this, why is there fear of going to a polling location one time in a year. They will have the same restrictions as the stores. Come On Man! It is just another excuse to throw a lot of confusion into the coming election. When you enter a polling location, you can be assured that you are a valid voter and that your ballot will be handled in secure and responsible manner. Quit whining, follow the Covid safety guidelines, and do you duty as a citizen and vote.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
