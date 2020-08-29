 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting by mail is old hat in AZ
We got a Republican letter in the mail recently that asked the question: Do you agree that the Democrats vote by mail scheme would open up the November election to fraud and abuse. This sounds to me like propaganda worthy of the Third Reich!

We must have lots of frauds here in Arizona where we have voted by mail by all parties for past 25 years. Now we have Dr. Strangejoy of USPS dismantling sorting machines that cut down on labor costs so he can save money. These machines were paid for with our taxes. This is insanity at its heights. Trump's antics are ripping this country apart. I don’t know if 1+1 = 2 anymore in Trumpworld. I’m voting Biden.

Linda Butler

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

