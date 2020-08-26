 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voting by Mail
View Comments

Letter: Voting by Mail

A suggestion to all the Chicken Littles who fear their mail-in ballot may be rejected: "When all else fails, follow directions" The directions as to how to mark, sign, date and mail (or drop at a polling location) are CLEARLY delineated on the envelopes provided with each ballot. Of course, you can lead a horse to water but you can't make 'em drink, nor can you fix stupid.

William Long

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News