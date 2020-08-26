Letter: Voting by Mail

A suggestion to all the Chicken Littles who fear their mail-in ballot may be rejected: "When all else fails, follow directions" The directions as to how to mark, sign, date and mail (or drop at a polling location) are CLEARLY delineated on the envelopes provided with each ballot. Of course, you can lead a horse to water but you can't make 'em drink, nor can you fix stupid.
William Long
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
