I am a 97 year old disabled veteran of WWII who is incensed that his right to vote will be denied by political action.

If a provision for SPECIAL PARKING is a "Law of the Land" for the handicapped, then a Constitutional Right must

must hold superior position and be protected from petty political interference.

Voting by mail must be protected by congressional action of patriotic members of congress.

Billy H Conn

Midtown

