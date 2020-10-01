Letter: Voting by Party

In my 50-plus years of voting I have have never followed party lines, instead choosing the person I felt best qualified and most aligned with my values. This year, however-- especially after the Republican rush to fill a Supreme Court seat without even knowing who the nominee would be--has caused me to change my thinking. Even though there are several local races in which I believe the Republicans are more qualified, I will not vote for them and instead will vote for their opponent. Republicans have brought disgrace upon their party and anyone who runs on that ticket shares in that disgrace.
Patricia Davis
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
