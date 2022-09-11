Letter: Voting & Campaign Finance Reform

Fitz's column in the Saturday 9/3/22 edition reminds me to submit my annual plea for voting and campaign finance reform. He quotes a Forbes report that says, "Over the last five years...Kyrsten Sinema has received contributions from more than fifty billionaire supporters, all but one of whom hail from outside..Arizona." Ask yourself why?

My suggestion: CITIZENS can donate to candidates for whom they are ELIGIBLE to vote. Meaning no PACs, no unions, no dark money, and no out-of-state donors. Those entities and individuals can't vote, so they can't use their money to influence our elections. However, there is no limit on the amount an individual can donate. If the Koch Brothers want to spend $10 million to "buy" their own senator, that's ok. But they can't buy ours. And, while I can donate to Tucson's mayoral race, I can't donate to Marana's. I rest my case.