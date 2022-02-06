 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voting changes
I’m 88 years old and frightened about potential changes to voting regulations and laws in my and your country. We each own America!

I variously have registered as a Republican and a Democrat. I voted in every election sometimes across party lines. Even when candidates I voted for lost, I saw the result as valid. I was often unhappy with performances of some winning officials – even those I voted for!

I want my children, grandchildren, and their offspring to select their representatives. This is central to being American!

Mail-in voting and automatic registration are and have always been important for me. More important as I age!

Many proposed changes claim to reduce fraudulent voting. They don’t! These efforts do restrict voting for many groups. Rural, urban, black, disabled, aged, Hispanic, Native American, and many many others! Which groups are restricted matters so much. Voting by every group and individual enhances our country. Restrictions can not be risked!

Marion Leonard

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

