Letter: Voting covered six times in Constitution-a Federal Law

Republicans are blocking approval of a bill to ensure a basic guarantee that every American citizen can vote without prejudice. Article IV. Section. 2 clearly states, “The Citizens of each State shall be entitled to all Privileges and Immunities of Citizens in the several States.” Yet, ironically, Republicans claim the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act are attempts at a Federal takeover of our voting rights.
Proposed legislation removes obstacles to voting, improves election security, reduces the influence of money in politics and Citizens United, limit any party influence over gerrymandering and create country-level electoral standards that would overrule laws put in place by GOP legislatures in various states (deliberately causing confusion and dissent) and allow the DOJ to police state election laws.
Republicans seek control of elections in states to manipulate, not protect, “one person, one vote,” protections outlined in the Constitution. The term “right to vote” is covered six times in the Constitution, making it, in effect, a Federal matter.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.