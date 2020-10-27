Letter: Voting During A Pandemic, Some Perspective

Americans are heading to the polls to exercise their right to vote during challenging times. A global pandemic has disrupted routines we typically take for granted, but our country remains stable relative to the unthinkable horrors experienced elsewhere in the world. Arizona’s Armenians have reason for concern.
Azerbaijan, in coordination with our NATO ally Turkey, is indiscriminately bombing civilian-populated areas in Stepanakert, the capital of the Armenian-majority autonomous district of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ballistic missiles and cluster munitions have killed and injured dozens of civilians, including international journalists, and hundreds of Armenian soldiers attempting to protect the civilian population. Armenia is a fledgling democracy while Turkey and Azerbaijan are autocratic countries ruled by heavy-handed kleptocrats.
More Arizonans need to speak up for Armenia. We need to see more local attention in our local news devoted to this tragic situation.
If we think we have it rough here as we vote during a pandemic, we should look to Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia for some perspective.
Heather Patty
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
