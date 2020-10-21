Letter: Voting for a King or President?

For those who think it makes no difference in their lives on who is running the country, the choice is President Biden or King Trump. Trump’s first actions were to ignore immigration laws and start building a wall. When Congress refused to give him money for his wall he took it from the military and FEMA. He started trade wars by instituting tariffs (taxes) that ended up being paid by Americans. Tariffs are supposed to be implemented by Congress. He asked high level government officials to swear personal loyalty to him and then fired those he considered disloyal or who began to investigate the wrongdoing of his administration. He told his subordinates to ignore laws and regulations on pollution, the environment, and finance. He violated the constitution by taking money from foreign governments through his hotels. He filled government posts with temporary appointments, so he doesn’t need the Senate’s consent, another violation of the constitution. Are you voting for a King or President?
Richard Spitzer
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
