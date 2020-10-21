Letter: Voting for the leadership the world needs during this pandemic

Dear Editor,
COVID has now claimed the lives of 220,000 Americans; global cases pass 40 million, this is an excellent example of why every voter needs to show up for Election Day 2020. It’s time for everyone to stand up and make sure that gender equality, racial injustice, economic disparities, and COVID 19 recovery are the most important issues that candidates and voters talk about during this election cycle. I am an advocate for CARE, the humanitarian organization that works alongside a global community to advance gender equality and eradicate poverty so that everyone thrives. The complicated issues we’re facing globally need clear solutions and strong U.S. leadership. Together, we can build back a more just and equal world.
Sincerely, Anissa Rasheta
Anissa Rasheta
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
