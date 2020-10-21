 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voting for the leadership the world needs during this pandemic
View Comments

Letter: Voting for the leadership the world needs during this pandemic

Dear Editor,

COVID has now claimed the lives of 220,000 Americans; global cases pass 40 million, this is an excellent example of why every voter needs to show up for Election Day 2020. It’s time for everyone to stand up and make sure that gender equality, racial injustice, economic disparities, and COVID 19 recovery are the most important issues that candidates and voters talk about during this election cycle. I am an advocate for CARE, the humanitarian organization that works alongside a global community to advance gender equality and eradicate poverty so that everyone thrives. The complicated issues we’re facing globally need clear solutions and strong U.S. leadership. Together, we can build back a more just and equal world.

Sincerely, Anissa Rasheta

Anissa Rasheta

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News