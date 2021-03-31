Letter: voting fraud

Make a lie big enough and tell it often enough and the people will believe it. Although Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell perfected this ruse, the oriinator is Joseph Goebels, Hitler's Minister of Propaganda. It is today, more effective than ever.
The recent election was as free from fraud as any this nation has ever had. But the former president started the big lie months before the election and he and his followers have been at it ever since. It is now being used to justify enacting outrageous laws that are designed to eliminate voters likely to support Democrats. These laws will put our democracy in peril. Not only are lies the basis for these legislative actions, but they have no proven relationship to the "faux fraud". Closing the polls early has no relation to fraud whatsoever. Why is the educated population that Jefferson said was necessary for preserving democracy not stepping forward?
Harry Peck, retired trial lawyer and lecturer and writer on Constitutional Law
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.