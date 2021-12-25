Letter: Voting in Congress - BBB

From what I see in the news, the vast majority of Americans are in favor of passing into law most of the provisions of the Build Back Better Act. In no way do I approve of Sen. Manchin"s action to keep Congress from approving the bill. But his is only one vote. There are 50 other Senators in a position to allow the bill to pass. Isn't even one of them willing to accede to the wishes of his/her constituents and do what they were sent to Washington to do?
Cary Fishman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.