Letter: Voting in Congress

To The Editor:
What I see in the media indicates that most voters are in favor of passing the improvements contained in the two spending bills currently under consideration in the Congress. This causes me to wonder the following:
A) Do Senators Sinema and Manchin know that they are in the Congress to represent the will of their constituents?
B) All of the blame for these bills not passing is unfairly being placed with these two Democrats. Are there not two or more Republicans who are willing to set aside partisan politics and carry out the will of their constituents?
C) Do all of these politicians not realize that we must vote them out of office if they will not carry out the measures for which we elected them?
Election days are coming.
Cary Fishman
East side
