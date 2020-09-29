 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting in Presidential elections
Letter: Voting in Presidential elections

Historically only 50 to 60 percent of registered voters vote in Presidential elections. That is one of the reasons that unqualified candidates get elected. Not voting is in effect voting for the candidate that you do not want to win the election. The upcoming election is one of the most important elections in United States history. I strongly urge all registered voters to exercise their Constitutional right to vote.

Jim Bly

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

