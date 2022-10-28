 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voting is priceless

Retrieving voting ballot from the mailbox--one minute. Researching candidates and propositions--about 40 minutes.

Finding a black pen and filling out the ballot--10 minutes. Signing, sealing and delivering the ballot to a nearby post office box--about 10 minutes. Early voting by mail--and experiencing the soul-filling joy of voting NO to every proposition geared to weakening future voting, and to every election-denying candidate--priceless.

Christopher Rodarte

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

