Letter: Voting is the right of every American
The Republican leader in the US Senate demands big business stay out of politics, and threatens dire consequences for disobedience. I remember when corporations had freedom of speech and free markets were recognized as generating wealth. Now Mitch McConnell wants to tie up and gag all the CEOs and throw them in the trunk of his car.

We cannot allow legislatures to certify votes without accountability. The Founding Fathers never intended for political parties to overrule the will of the people; look it up, it's not in the Constitution. The best way to remove both parties from the voting process is to put the Supreme Court in charge of national elections. Each registered voter would receive a ballot in the mail, to be returned to the Supreme Court for tallying and certification.

No taxation without representation. It's the American way.

Walter Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

