Letter: Voting is the Voice of the Voiceless
Letter: Voting is the Voice of the Voiceless

Eligible voters compromising Generation Z—ages 18-23—represent roughly 10% of all eligible voters in the 2020 elections; however, not all of those eligible in this demographic are registered. In the 2016 election, older generations—such as Baby Boomers—comprised 43% percent of eligible voters but represented 49% of the overall vote.

To be truly represented, young people in Tucson, at the University of Arizona, and across the United States must make time for voting. Registering to vote takes less than two minutes, is free across many platforms, and is a right that you have as an American. You should do this not because I am saying you should, but because of how your 10% of the vote inherently proves our voices matter.

So, my passionate peers: register to vote, and see that those in power must hear our voices.

Spring 2020 BA in Linguistics & BFA in Dance through The University of Arizona

Coalitions Outreach Intern with the Arizona Student Public Interest Research Group (PIRG)

Ross Freeman

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

