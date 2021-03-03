 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting laws and Republican machinations
Voting laws and Republican machinations

Voting laws and Republican machinations

It might seem puzzling why the Republican state legislators and AG Brnovich are fighting well-established voting rights. Their argument is, on the surface, that it all should be fair and equal, without any particular privileges for minorities or social groups who have traditionally been challenged to submit their ballots, if at all, in time for the election. No need to “maximize participation,” so the argument goes. When white males fought tooth and nail against women’s rights, they also used that devious rhetoric which successfully obfuscated their real intentions to hold on to their own power. It is understandable that the class of white rich Christian men want to avoid that their influence will slip away at the voting booth because they are increasingly outnumbered. However, we live in a democracy, not in a Republican oligarchy, as much as they would like to disenfranchise minorities by a whole slew of nefarious measures. The courts ought to reject all those fraudulent and vicious legal cases.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

