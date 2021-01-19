Letter: Voting Requires Thought

Why do we vote for particular political candidates? Is it based solely on their party? On their platform? Do we evaluate them independent of the R, D or I behind their names? What do we expect from our representatives? Critical/independent thinking based on facts or blind allegiance to a particular political doctrine or the head of a party? Are our choices based upon what the candidate can do for us individually or what they can do for the greater “us”? Based upon the performance of our elected officials at all levels of government I suggest it’s time for us (we the voters) to do our own critical fact-based thinking before we cast our next votes.
Guy Brunt
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.