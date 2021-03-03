Letter: Voting right

One of our most basic rights as citizens is the right to vote. This is Democracy. Democrats agree with this, Republican controlled states however do not believe in this right and will do anything to suppress our right to vote. This is not Democracy according to the Arizona Daily Star, Republicans legislators have submitted 22 bill in Arizona to redistrict voting. Republican controlled states across the country have submitted some 250 bills to redistrict voting. Democrats encourage the right to vote, but Republicans restrict voting in order to cheat and steal elections. All of us should be out raged by this. Vote suppression of any form and Gerrymandering should be a federal crime.
Herman Klap
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.