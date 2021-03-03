 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voting right
View Comments

Letter: Voting right

  • Comments

One of our most basic rights as citizens is the right to vote. This is Democracy. Democrats agree with this, Republican controlled states however do not believe in this right and will do anything to suppress our right to vote. This is not Democracy according to the Arizona Daily Star, Republicans legislators have submitted 22 bill in Arizona to redistrict voting. Republican controlled states across the country have submitted some 250 bills to redistrict voting. Democrats encourage the right to vote, but Republicans restrict voting in order to cheat and steal elections. All of us should be out raged by this. Vote suppression of any form and Gerrymandering should be a federal crime.

Herman Klap

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gas Prices

  • Updated

I'm sure everyone is aware of the rapidly increase of gasoline prices. While I firmly believe that we need to do as much as possible to reduce…

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25

  • Updated

LETTERS: A handful of letter writers react angrily to proposed legislation by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature. See what they have to say about that issue and more in today's edition of Letters to the Editor

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News