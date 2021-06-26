 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: voting rights act
View Comments

Letter: voting rights act

  • Comments

As a Libertarian, I had the choice to vote for a Democrat or Republican in the 2018 senatorial race. Both Sinema and McSally were smart and experienced. I voted for Sinema because she promised to be a centrist, to represent all Arizonans.

I think she’s done us proud. Unlike the hypocrite Democrats, who loved the filibuster in 2002 but hate it in 2021, she sees the wisdom of it. This has prevented a dangerous voting rights bill from passing. It would eliminate photo IDs, supported by 75% of Americans. Combined with same day registration and voting, the chances of cheating are multiplied. While the bill would certainly make it easier to vote, it would also make the vote much less secure. Call me a cynic, but I think that’s just what the Democrats want.

Al Westerfield

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Letters to the Editor June 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 22

  • Updated

OPINION: Immigration reform, frustration with Gov. Doug Ducey and Bishops condemning President Biden are the topics of the day — join the discussion, submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News