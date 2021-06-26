Letter: voting rights act

As a Libertarian, I had the choice to vote for a Democrat or Republican in the 2018 senatorial race. Both Sinema and McSally were smart and experienced. I voted for Sinema because she promised to be a centrist, to represent all Arizonans.
I think she’s done us proud. Unlike the hypocrite Democrats, who loved the filibuster in 2002 but hate it in 2021, she sees the wisdom of it. This has prevented a dangerous voting rights bill from passing. It would eliminate photo IDs, supported by 75% of Americans. Combined with same day registration and voting, the chances of cheating are multiplied. While the bill would certainly make it easier to vote, it would also make the vote much less secure. Call me a cynic, but I think that’s just what the Democrats want.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
