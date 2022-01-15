Letter: Voting rights: It’s the one we can’t just let happen

I am simply baffled by the animosity and morally criminal opposition to voting rights.
Who are we if not the nation others seek to replicate, not for our fancy cars, fast food, and late night TV but for our belief that every one of us is equal and has a voice?
We can argue the merits of funding schools, healthcare, poverty reducing measures and who should pay to fill that giant pothole around the corner.
Do we really not agree that every constitutionally protected voter should have equal access to that privilege? Do we really believe that state politicians will protect this right? History speaks the truth.
The federal voting rights act was instituted to overcome state action that kept people from the polls. When the act lost its teeth, states reinstated limitations that hurt us all. Our elected officials must bring back real voting rights for everyone. After all, this is all of our democracy at stake.
Jennifer Jones
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.