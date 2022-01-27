 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voting Rights legislation
View Comments

Letter: Voting Rights legislation

  • Comments

I guess I am confused about Senator Sinema's stance on the filibuster and voting rights. How can you be in favor of the legislation but continue to be for the filibuster, even if it is only a one time "carve out". I don't know about you but this seems very illogical to me. Is she just trying to appease what little Republican support she has in Arizona. By doing this she is loosing all her Democratic support. The same goes for Senator Manchin in West Virginia. This is very important legislation that needs the support of everyone of us, Republican or Democrat. Also, if this legislation does not pass she more than likely will decrease her chances of being reelected.

Joseph Malberg

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News