Letter: Voting Rights legislation

I guess I am confused about Senator Sinema's stance on the filibuster and voting rights. How can you be in favor of the legislation but continue to be for the filibuster, even if it is only a one time "carve out". I don't know about you but this seems very illogical to me. Is she just trying to appease what little Republican support she has in Arizona. By doing this she is loosing all her Democratic support. The same goes for Senator Manchin in West Virginia. This is very important legislation that needs the support of everyone of us, Republican or Democrat. Also, if this legislation does not pass she more than likely will decrease her chances of being reelected.
Joseph Malberg
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.