Letter: Voting Rights Trump the Filibuster
Letter: Voting Rights Trump the Filibuster

Kyrsten Sinema is giving lip-service to supporting voting rights. While she continues to stand by an arcane senate rule (not found in the Constitution), the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will likely perish in the Senate. Her stance on the filibuster has alienated so many people that there is now at least one group working to primary her. Allowing voting rights to fail, while empowering an anti-democratic political party that is currently in the minority, for the sole purpose of protecting an invented legislative procedure that some believe was created by mistake, is a perfect example of not seeing the forest for the trees. If Sinema truly believes voting is essential to Democracy, she will vote with her party to amend the filibuster to pass both bills.

Linda Stanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

